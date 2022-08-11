Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi sent a tearful voicemail to Richard Wilkins after she was moved by his tribute to her late mother.

The message – which Chloe gave permission to be played publicly – explained that she had seen Richard Wilkin’s tribute to Newton-John and it compelled her to call him and express gratitude.

In the voicemail, Chloe tearfully tells him, “She’s free now and out of pain.”

She said, “Hi Richard, this is Chloe, I just saw your beautiful tribute to my mummy. I just wanted to hold you. I saw how much you loved her and I just want you to know she’s free now and out of pain and all the family is here together.

“She’s making the sunshine and the dogs are running around and smiling and the horses are galloping.

“I just want you to know that she’s free from pain now and she fought so hard and I was with her every step of the way.

“I just felt your love, mummy and I both care about you, care about you so much.

“I love you my friend, thank you for doing that.”