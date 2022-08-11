Stan has released the first trailer for its series about the Bali bombing terror attacks of 2002.

The streamer has described the series as “an inspiring drama that explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair”.

The trailer has no dialogue, but it doesn’t need it – the scenes depict tourists and local Balinese people alike living carefree lives… before the party hotspots of Paddy’s and the Sari Club were targeted by terrorists on the night of October 12, 2002.

The attack killed 202 people, 88 of which were Australians.

The four-part, one-hour drama series will premiere September 25, with all episodes available at once and exclusively on Stan.