It’s safe to say that Bluey has become an international phenomenon.

The Aussie children’s show follows an overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy who goes on adventures with her younger sister.

What’s problematic about that?

Well, Disney+ in the US has a problem with an episode titled ‘Family Meeting’, deeming it “inappropriate”.

Why, you ask? Well, the episode fails to meet the streaming service’s strict guidelines after the characters discuss farting. Yes, farting.

In the episode, Bluey’s dad Bandit is accused of passing wind in front of his daughter.

After hearing the news, the Twitterverse understandably went into a frenzy.

That's America…

An episode of animated Aussie show "Bluey" has been banned by Disney due to the character Bandit farting (Inappropriate content) 🙄

Seems school shootings are ok but not farting😢

Bluey is so popular in the US kids are starting to speak with an Aussie accent 😇 pic.twitter.com/PaZSH7McsE — TateTate (@TateTatelawson) August 18, 2022

DISNEY CUT OUT THE FAMILY MEETING FART EPISODE OF BLUEY THIS IS LITERALLY 1984 — goose (@uhgoose) August 13, 2022

Disney banned the episode family meeting of Bluey when it’s just about farts as if almost every (or every) kid show nowadays has fart jokes in it I don’t get it 💀 (ps: pirate that episode bc it’s actually so funny, Disney is insane) — irl Peepaw Gearloose™ (@gyroscope420) August 11, 2022

The streaming service has since backtracked on their decision to ban the episode, with one employee telling Pirates and Princesses that the episode will soon be available.

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on U.S platforms soon. Some of the ‘Bluey’ content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired,” a Disney Branded Television employee told Pirates & Princesses.

“Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

What a strange turn of events!