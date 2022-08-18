It’s safe to say that Bluey has become an international phenomenon. 

The Aussie children’s show follows an overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy who goes on adventures with her younger sister.

What’s problematic about that?

Well, Disney+ in the US has a problem with an episode titled ‘Family Meeting’, deeming it “inappropriate”.

Why, you ask? Well, the episode fails to meet the streaming service’s strict guidelines after the characters discuss farting. Yes, farting.

In the episode, Bluey’s dad Bandit is accused of passing wind in front of his daughter.

After hearing the news, the Twitterverse understandably went into a frenzy.

The streaming service has since backtracked on their decision to ban the episode, with one employee telling Pirates and Princesses that the episode will soon be available.

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on U.S platforms soon. Some of the ‘Bluey’ content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired,” a Disney Branded Television employee told Pirates & Princesses.

“Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

What a strange turn of events!

