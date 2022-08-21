A light hearted prank or serious traumatic experience?
Parents have caused a bit of a stir online, when it comes to participating in a current TikTok trend.
The trend involves parents activating a crackling ghost filter on the app while their young children watch in a room by themselves.
Not all children in these videos appear to be frightened by this prank but many experts condemn the practice for its traumatising effect on kids.
Is the reaction really worth the views?