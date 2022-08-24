All of rock history is connected through Dave Grohl. At least that’s what this TikTokker’s theory is.

Music history content creator Patrick Hicks shared his wild idea this week and, not gonna lie, it’s a compelling one.

Like ‘Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ or ‘Bacon’s Law’ where the assumption is that everyone in the Hollywood film industry can be linked to Kevin Bacon in six or less steps, Grohl is the music industry’s version of Kevin Bacon.

Not just because of Grohl’s long and prolific career so far, but also his interest in side-projects and guest-drumming for other artists.

“You can tie him to all the rock n roll greats,” Hicks says before taking the viewer through Grohl’s links to Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, the Beatles (actually he found two links to the Beatles) and Michael Jackson (which he was apparently ‘pissed’ about).

In the comments, Hicks makes even more connections, one of which included his tie to guitar wizard, Joe Satriani.

“Satriani played in Chickenfoot with Chad Smith of RHCP [Red Hot Chili Peppers],” he began. “Flea from RHCP played with Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters on Alanis’ U Oughta Know.”

Check out the video here: