AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson’s long-awaited memoir, The Lives of Brian, will arrive this coming October.

Johnson announced the book in the spring of 2021. It was originally scheduled to arrive last October but the release was delayed a year.

The book is finally due out in the U.S. on October 13, 2022, via Dey Street Books.

“Touching, personal, indomitable, but always laugh-out-loud funny, The Lives of Brian is the story of one of the world’s best-loved performers, told in his own inimitable and unique voice. ‘Nine lives, Cat’s Eyes. Abusing every one of them, and running wild,'” reads the book’s description.

Johnson, who joined AC/DC months after the tragic death of singer Bon Scott in 1980, has fronted the band for more than 40 years.

His first album with the band was its seminal Back in Black LP, which has since become the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

After stepping away from AC/DC in 2016 due to hearing issues, Johnson returned to the band in 2018 to record the PWR/UP album.