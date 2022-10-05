David Bowie and photographer Mick Rock’s celebrated 2002 Ziggy Stardust biography, Moonage Daydream, has been re-released in celebration of 50 years since the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album.

Bowie described the original, limited edition of the book as one that “immortalised” his one-time persona’s “life and times as a rock ‘n’ roll star.” The Stardust persona was designed by Bowie circa 1970 to be a larger-than-life rock figure, but Bowie inhabited the character so well, it’s presumed that much of his real-life story is intertwined with Stardust’s.

While Bowie told Stardust’s story in character, Moonage Daydream quickly drew praise from critics as the “closest we’ll ever get to a straight up Bowie autobiography.”

The new, large-format edition of the book includes over 600 photographs, plus commentary from Rock and insight into Bowie’s inspiration from the man himself.

Rock himself asserts that the book provides “a ton of fun here for all you Ziggy/Bowie fanatics and obsessives to keep you stimulated and sparkly long past your bedtimes.”

Of course, Moonage Daydream is also the title of a new Bowie film by director Brett Morgen.