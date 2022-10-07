Get out the Tia Maria and footy franks, the worst kept secret in Aussie TV has been confirmed – Kath & Kim are back for a 20th anniversary special.

Gina Riley, Jane Turner, Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Pete Rowsthorn reprised their original roles while the special, called ‘Our Effluent Life’, was filmed in ~secret~ earlier this year.

In a two-part celebration, we’ll finally find out how our fave foxy morons are living, loving and laughing as they are today, or a sneak peek into their “most private nooks and crannies,” the pair said.

“Twenty years… I look amazing. I don’t look my age,” Kim said.

“You got that right,” Kath said.

“So come on peoples, join us in the good room for what I think is going to be a terrific night of entertainment.”

Seven report there will be plenty of never-before seen moments and appearances from some familiar faces and very special guests.