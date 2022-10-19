Meghan Markle has opened up about the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time since her passing.

In a feature with Variety, Markle opened up about grieving her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” she said.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

When asked if anything has come up about her relationship with the Queen since her passing, Meghan revealed, “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

She continued, “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspectives. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”