Def Leppard’s first-ever official anthology will be released in 2023, according to music and culture publisher, Genesis Publications.

Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the official story of the band’s career, described as part memoir, part scrapbook.

Introducing: ‘DEFINITELY: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ 🤘 Part memoir, part scrapbook, DEFINITELY is the ultimate record of Def Leppard’s legendary career. 🔥 Available now for pre-order – grab yours NOW 👉 https://t.co/LmYzHU1u3g pic.twitter.com/ugUvUqTWeI — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 18, 2022

It promises to be the most personal and comprehensive record of Def Leppard’s more than 45-year history, narrated by the band in their own words, including reminiscences from current and former band members, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell, Tony Kenning, Pete Willis and the late Steve Clark.

It’s illustrated with memorabilia from the Def Leppard archives as well as shots from renowned rock photographers like Ross Halfin, Mick Rock and Anton Corbjijn, plus snapshots from the band members’ personal archives.

The story will come in book and hardcover forms and also signed deluxe editions.

A worldwide release date has been pegged for some time around March or April next year.