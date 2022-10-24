Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” has seen an overwhelming resurgence since it was featured in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. Of course that means there’s been tons of covers to come out, and the latest is an impressive street performance from a kid in the UK.

TikTok user “fixer17d” caught the young guitarist absolutely shredding on the streets of Cardiff, Wales. “Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around,” the video captain reads. “Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out ‘Master of Puppets’ flawlessly!”

The video has since gone viral, and Metallica gave it their seal of approval by commenting with the devil horns emoji.

Joseph Quinn was serious about mastering his iconic scene as the beloved Eddie Munson, and his hard work paid off. Ahead of their Lollapalooza performance over the summer, Metallica invited the actor to jam with them backstage, where he showed off his guitar-wielding chops by doing a rundown of “Master of Puppets” with the band.

During their meeting, Quinn revealed the song was all he had been listening to for the past two years. After thanking the band for letting Stranger Things use the song, frontman James Hetfield responded with “Thanks for doing it justice.”