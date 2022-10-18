Pink is back with a new track and shared a lil’ snippet of it on Instagram, as well as when we can expect it in full.

The post shows Pink rollerskating through a supermarket while wearing a pink-and-white varsity-style letterman jacket and shorts with fishnet stockings. So really, just another day for her.

We won’t have to wait too long for the new release, ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ drops on November 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

It’ll be Pink’s most recent release since her protest song ‘Irrelevant,’ a pop-punk track that advocated for women’s rights following the overrule of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

The powerhouse vocalist recently performed alongside the Foo Fighters during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in LA last month.