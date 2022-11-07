On Saturday night, the class of 2022 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During Lionel Richie’s performance, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Dave Grohl to play guitar on his Commodores hit ‘Easy.’

The Foo Fighters frontman is a longtime fan of Richie’s. In the past, he’s hosted a Town Hall with the iconic singer-songwriter; sang during his MusiCares Awards tribute; and most recently recruited Richie for the Foos’ horror-comedy movie Studio 666.

Grohl is no stranger to the Rock Hall. He’s been inducted twice — with Nirvana and Foo Fighters — and has also helped inducted Queen in 2001 and Rush in 2013.

Richie joined Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Eminem, and Dolly Parton in the 2022 class. Judas Priest were also honoured with the Hall’s Musical Excellence Award, alongside songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

While the night was mostly one of celebration, Duran Duran announced that guitarist Andy Taylor was absent due to a setback from his treatment for stage IV prostate cancer.

They read part of a letter written by Taylor. “Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” it read.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”