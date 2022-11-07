Duran Duran’s induction into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came with some unfortunate news.

During the band’s acceptance speech at the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent.

“Over 40 years I’ve been working, I’ve come to believe that the essence of our job is this: We get to make people feel better about themselves.” #rockhall https://t.co/1JmQ80a3ez pic.twitter.com/K5Ch9au2oW — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 6, 2022

Frontman Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor was missing because he is suffering a setback in his treatment of Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The singer went on to read a portion of a letter written by Taylor.

“Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” Taylor wrote. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor’s entire letter was posted to the band’s website following the ceremony.

“I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on,” he explained. “Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure. Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Le Bon told press backstage that he was “absolutely devastated” that “one of our family — is not gonna be around for very long… We love Andy dearly. I’m not gonna stand here and cry or anything, that would be inappropriate, but that’s what I feel like.”