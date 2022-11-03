Turns out most of us have been pronouncing Adele’s name incorrectly, according to Adele.

She revealed the truth during a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles while promoting her new “I Drink Wine” music video.

After a fan from London sent in a video question about the singer’s perspective on a previous album, Adele seemed delighted to be addressed correctly.

“Where’s she from, Enfield or something? Love that,” she said, referencing the town north of London where she is from. She added with a smile, “She said my name perfectly.”

Addressing the crowd, she said the night’s host asked her how to correctly pronounce her name, to which she said it’s “uh-dale” rather than “uh-dell.”

During the Q&A, she also revealed what she would be doing if she weren’t a world-famous singer.

“If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher,” she said. “I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.”

Adele recently shared that she plans to get a degree in English Literature once she completes her Las Vegas residency, adding that she’s always had a passion for the subject.