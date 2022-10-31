Evan Peters reportedly wants to act in a romantic comedy following his role as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While at an event for the show at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles last week, creator Ryan Murphy said Peters recently expressed this desire to him. In addition, he said the American Horror Story actor wants to play someone “normal.”

After auditioning around 100 people for the part of Dahmer, Murphy said he went to Peters with the script.

“He called me the next day, and he said, ‘It’s so challenging. It’s so difficult that I kind of have to say yes to it, even though I’m terrified of it,'” Murphy recalled.

Peters also spoke at the event, going into detail about how challenging the process of playing the infamous serial killer was.

He said he read all the books and articles about the killer, as well as psychological reports, confessions and timelines “in an attempt to understand why he did what he did, and the struggle that he had with it.”

The first episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix September 21. In the first week of its release, the show reached the No. 1 spot on the streaming service.