Food writer Julie Powell, whose blog about cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s 1961 ‘French Cooking’ book was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie, has died at 49.

The American author rose to fame in the early 2000s when she started blogging her attempt to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume 1.

She went on to write the book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen in 2005.

Powell and director Nora Ephron adapted the book into an Oscar-nominated feature film named ‘Julie & Julia’, starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as the author.

The 49-year-old died at her home in New York of a cardiac arrest, her husband, Eric Powell, told the New York Times.