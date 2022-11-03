Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir SPARE will detail his “traumatic” childhood.

A royal insider told Us Weekly per Page Six, “At this stage, there are no regrets,” and added that although it was “cathartic” to write about, it was also a “very rough process.”

The source continued, “And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood.”

Harry and his brother Prince William were just 12 and 15 years old when they lost their mother Princess Diana in a car crash on August 31st, 1997. The book will also cover the recent passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The source also said that the Duke of Sussex has managed to write about his life in a way that will “minimise the fallout.”

According to Page Six, Harry worked with a ghostwriter but played an integral part in what would be included.

“[He] didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms,” the source said. Last year, when news first broke that he would be writing a memoir Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

SPARE comes out on January 10, 2023.