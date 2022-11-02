The shocking amount that Mariah Carey has made from her hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has been revealed.

It’s been 28 years since the iconic Christmas song was released and we’re about to hear it on rotation once again.

The song reaches number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 almost every year, and last year it became the first ever Christmas song to become a certified Diamond by the ‘Recording Industry Association of America’.

Mariah allegedly makes about $2.5 million each year from the song. By 2016 had made $60 million in total. ‘The Economist’ has worked out that by now, Mariah has made over $75 million dollars from that one song alone.

With that being said, hey Siri, play All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey!