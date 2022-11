2000s classic ‘Almost Famous’ is about to hit the Broadway stage!

The cast visited ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ to perform the ICONIC bus scene. You know they one where they all sing Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’? Stunning.

What makes this even more sweet is Jimmy Fallon was in the original movie! He played the band’s tour manager Dennis Hope. Rumour has it he’ll reprise the role on Broadway too!

Check out the clip below.