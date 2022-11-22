Wackadoo! The voice actors behind our favourite cartoon parents, Bandit & Chilli, just made their TV debut on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

If you have young kids, you DEFINITELY know the voices of David McCromack and Melanie Zanetti. They play Bandit & Chilli Heeler, the parents of Bluey and Bingo on the hit kids TV show ‘Bluey’.

They appeared on Jimmy Fallon overnight to promote the show, a new live-action play, and support the ‘Bluey’ balloon which will be in the Macy Day Parade this year. Check out the cuteness below!