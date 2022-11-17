National Basketball League player, Isaac Humphries, has come out to his Melbourne United team. In an emotional video posted to Humphries’ twitter he speaks about how “A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place.”

“And the main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

He touched on the incredibly difficult experience of internalised homophobia, saying he was “disgusted” at himself.

“I thought I could not be that person… within a basketball environment,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until I was in a community that’s full of pride and happiness and joy, and it was a big wake up call for me.”

“I don’t want to hide who I am anymore.

“I decided that if I’m going to join a team, I’m going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live, and you don’t have to hide, just because I’m an athlete.”

He noted the importance of athletes setting an example for others “you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are and what you do”.