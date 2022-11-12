The Crown season 5 has been released and fans of the show can’t believe how spot-on Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Princess Diana is.

The 32-year-old Australian actress morphed into the role of Diana and even though she stands at 190cm (6 foot 2) her performance is so good you barely even notice!

In an interview with British Vogue Debicki slips into character when praising Diana for her brilliance with a journalist’s question. watch below!

elizabeth debicki walks, talks, moves and looks like princess diana.. this is an expensive multidimensional performance please shower her with awards pic.twitter.com/h5peze2sU7 — primadonna (@versaceschanel) November 9, 2022

elizabeth debicki is so real for granting princess diana permission to posses her body for #TheCrown season 5 pic.twitter.com/ndSYUuQzIB — ً (@wrathsemilia) November 9, 2022

Hear our full chat with the cast of The Crown:

