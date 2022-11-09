Netflix has commissioned additional instalments of the Monster anthology series following the huge success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

According to the streamer, future chapters of Monster will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Netflix has since ordered two new instalments from creator Ryan Murphy.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is on track to reach a billion hours in the coming weeks and is the seventh most-viewed streaming program in the US in a single week.

Speaking of Ryan Murphy, a second season of his other hit show, The Watcher, is also on the way.