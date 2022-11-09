King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had eggs thrown at them during an official visit to York, England.

According to Page Six, four eggs were thrown by a protestor while the couple greeted onlookers outside of Micklegate Bar and just barely missed hitting them.

The new monarch didn’t visibly react to the eggs being thrown and stepped over the cracked eggs on the floor as he and Camilla continued to greet their fans waiting behind barricades.

Page Six reports that after the eggs were thrown the crowd booed and began to chant, “God save the King.” The person who threw the eggs was identified as Extinction Rebellion activist Patrick Thelwell.

A man has been detained after throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in York. pic.twitter.com/NuoEJPtjkv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thelwell was reportedly heard shouting, “This country was built on the blood of slaves.”

He was detained by police and escorted away from Micklegate Bar.