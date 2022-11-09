Seven has confirmed the Kath & Kim reunion will be airing on November 20 and 21! We will be speed-walking to our screens when it does!

As if a reunion wasn’t enough to satisfy our hunger for something un-yews-wel, diff’rent, and noice. We’re getting a whole bunch of celebrity cameos in the upcoming Kath and Kim: Our Effluent Life.

So, who will be appearing over the two spectacular nights?

There will also be some never-before-seen moments and a hilarious roll call of bloopers and blunders!

Big stars like Kylie Minogue, Michael Bublé, Carson Kressley, Richard E. Grant and Eric Bana will be dropping in for a chardonnay and a chinwag.

Comedy icons Stephen K. Amos, Matt Lucas, Mick Molloy, Barry Humphries will also be popping by, while beloved Aussies Stephen Page, Tony Martin (Sharon’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Mark) and a former Prime Minister will make an appearance, too.

As well as cricketing legends Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting!

Magda Szubanski (the IRL Sharon Strzelecki) revealed there’ll be never-before-seen footage of the late Shane Warne.

“The behind-the-scenes stuff with Shane is just going to break people’s hearts but it is also going to confirm what a dead-set legend he was,” she said.

“There is a lot of funny stuff.”

We are so excited to watch history unfold!