The Nine Network has this week commenced production on their ‘must-see drama event’ on Shane Warne.

It’s unclear exactly what the series will focus on, but Nine said that ‘Over two big nights, Warnie will pay tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived life to the full.’

Perth actor Alex Williams (Underground: The Julian Assange Story, The Heights) has some big shoes to fill, starring as the cricketing legend.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack earlier this year on March 4, 2022, while holidaying in Thailand.

It’s understood that both Nine and production company Screentime met with the Warne family who have offered their support for the series.