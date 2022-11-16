Hear ye, hear ye! We’ve just heard the best news ever.

Princess Diaries 3 is in the works at Disney!

It’s not clear whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as the down-to-earth royal Mia Thermopolis in the new installment, which is being written by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl).

Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight, “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it”. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

Plot details haven’t been confirmed, but the threequel is expected to continue the story in “The Princess Diaries” and the sequel “Royal Engagement” rather than rebooting the series.

If it all falls into place, this could be the threequel of the decade. Both original films were box office hits with $165 million in global ticket sales for the first film. The follow-up film was equally as successful in theatres with $134 million worldwide.