Christina Applegate finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week in her first public appearance since her MS diagnosis in 2021.

Applegate was joined by loved ones, including her Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini and her Married… with Children family, Katey Sagal and David Faustino.

During her acceptance speech, Applegate broke down in tears, telling fans “I love you [all] so much” and expressing thanks for her continued support through her diagnosis.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said.

“You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”