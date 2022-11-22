Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special video appearance at Sir Elton John’s final performance in the U.S. ever this weekend.

According to Page Six, a video message played before the legendary British singer-songwriter took the stage at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Sunday night (November 20th).

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said per Page Six.

“Congratulations,” Harry said as Meghan added, “And we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

harry & meghan’s message to elton john ahead of his farewell from dodger stadium concert live on Disney+ 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cq8IQkfwJ6 — michelle (@ddarveyy) November 21, 2022

Harry went on to thank Elton for “entertaining everybody for so many decades.”

He also thanked the performer for being a friend to his children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet as well as his late mother Princess Diana. The two were good friends after meeting at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party in 1981.

“Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend,” he said. “Thank you for being friends to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.”

The royals ended their message by saying, “We love you, and congratulations on an incredible career.”