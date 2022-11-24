R.E.M. fans who have young kids, listen up.

The band have adapted their hit single ‘Shiny Happy People’ from the 1991 album Out Of Time, into a children’s picture book, and honestly, it’s kinda perfect.

The book features the song’s lyrics,“Shiny happy people laughing / Everyone around, love them, love them / Put it in your hands, take it, take it”… as it tells the story of an “unlikely friendship between a rabbit and a fox as they teach others about the joy of inclusion and acceptance.”

R.E.M. broke up in 2011, and like any beloved act, buzz around any kind of reunion is pretty constant among fans.

Unfortunately, last year singer Michael Stipe put any rumours to rest, saying: “We will never reunite. We decided when we split up that that would just be really tacky and probably money-grabbing, which might be the impetus for a lot of bands to get back together.”