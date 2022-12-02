TMZ has confirmed that Brad William Henke, best-known for his role as prison guard Desi Piscatelli in Orange Is The New Black, has died.

It’s understood the 56-year-old died in his sleep on Tuesday.

The former NFL player has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including CSI, Judging Amy and Dexter, but it was as Desi in OITNB that was particularly notable, he appeared in one of the biggest (and intense) scenes in the entire series:

His manager, Matt DelPiano, told TMZ, “Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”