We think every singer/songwriter’s dream is to hit the jackpot with a song that just keeps the royalties rolling in.

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas banger ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has done just that.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Mariah’s royalties from the song have clocked over $106 million.

Additionally, back in 2016 The Economist estimated the song was raking in $3.6 million annually. That would be a pretty decent passive income.

These figures took into account endorsements, streaming, licensing it to movies, tv shows and ads as well as public appearances.

