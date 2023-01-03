Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, and her fans are expressing their anger over the decision to snub the five-time Grammy Award winner. The list published on New Year’s Day, includes singers such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

“This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation,” Rolling Stone writes. It was based on “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

“Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List,” they add. “Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments.”

In response to the list, Dion’s fans have gone to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Look… you can argue Celine Dion’s music is not your cup of tea and that’s fair. You can argue Celine’s songs are now irrelevant in today’s Billie Eilish generation and that’s also fair. But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable. https://t.co/wvmLYvE059 — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) January 2, 2023

Respectfully, not including Celine Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous https://t.co/cy72FEpdyr — Jamie Lambert (@JamieCollabro) January 2, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion. Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal. So… please fix it. pic.twitter.com/ZyM3YYxYzz — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 2, 2023

Any music list for best singers ever that doesn’t include Céline Dion is automatically invalid to me. That’s the rule. ‘Falling Into You’ was the first CD I ever bought with my own money, and that album is still flawless, and her entire discography is superb. https://t.co/JfvxP6lAeJ — Carolyn -😏- Hinds 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) January 2, 2023

Other famous snubs were Adam Lambert, Cher and Judy Garland. Who else do you think was not properly recognised for their voice?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to the Celine Dion on her iHeart Radio Artist Station HERE:

