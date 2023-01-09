It’s a nice day for a… star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Billy Idol was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, and no one’s more stunned than Billy Idol.

“It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honoured in this way,” Idol, 67, said at the ceremony reported by People.

“I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this. Initially, we did the music back in the mid-’70s during the punk rock time. There wasn’t much hope or anything. We decided if there’s nothing, there’s no future, we’re going to do what we love. And that’s what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn’t for any other reason, really.”

Idol went on to say he didn’t expect his music career would last as long as it did.

“We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I could never have imagined something like this. It’s just incredible,” he said.