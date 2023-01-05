Fight Club (1999) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) star Edward Norton has recently discovered he is a direct descendant of real-life Pocahontas.

While appearing on PBS’ genealogy history program, Finding Your Roots, the 53-year-old found out that Pocahontas, the highly romanticised 17th-century daughter of a Native American chief, was in fact his 12th great-grandmother.

Historian and host Henry Louis Gates Jr, put rumors to bed by confirming his ancestry, “You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas,” he told Norton.

 

Edward Norton pocahontas