It looks like we will have to wait a little bit longer to watch season 3 of the extremely popular and slightly (very) erotic period drama, Bridgerton.

An inside source claims that director Shonda Rhimes wasn’t very pleased with the ‘dark’ direction the storyline had taken. She has stopped all filming to fix it up and set it right.

“We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays,” the source told MailOnline.

“One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past.

“There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

For those of you who weren’t aware, season three of Bridgerton will revolve around Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

