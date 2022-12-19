If you have scrolled through any streaming platform you may have noticed something very strange.

Things from your childhood have been coming back to haunt you. If this sounds familiar you have definitely realised how many reboots have been released lately. Between HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot, How I Met Your Father, That 90’s Show and even Netflix’s Wednesday it may seem like you can’t escape these remakes anymore.

But one person who hasn’t been affected by this phenomenon is Melissa Joan Hart who played Sabrina Spellman in the Sabrina The Teenage Witch Series that aired 20 years ago.

“I just don’t think it would be as great as the original,” Hart said of a potential sequel to the beloved show in a recent E! News interview. “I just don’t think there’s any way. People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we’ve seen.”

Also, as Hart pointed out, it’s kind of already been done by Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. Although it did take a lot of liberties with its source material.

So for the Sabrina fans out there I’m sorry to say, you won’t be getting a faithful remake to the original series anytime soon.

