Ahead of the release of his autobiography, ‘Spare’, Prince Harry has said his troubled relationship with the royal family “never needed to be this way” and he wants to restore the connection with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, in an interview with ITV.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.

“I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back.”

It follows the success of the tell-all Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak of the fallout from their decision to step down as working royals.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have publicly spoken out about their issues with the monarchy since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Harry speaks out against his family in trailers for new interviews with UK network ITV and US network CBS set to air on Sunday.

Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the Royal Family. https://t.co/0xN8FdapYV pic.twitter.com/FRKfp8AVKp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

