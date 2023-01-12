Titanic is being re-released for the 25th Anniversary and it’s been remastered in 3D.

It’s got the world talking but not for the reason you’d think. The movie poster has been redesigned and the photoshop is questionable.

Cast your eyes below, do you see anything a bit odd?

the real tragedy is this poster. — Sol (@solrodriguez) January 11, 2023

why is her hair in two different hairstyles — ໊ (@buffys) January 10, 2023

From the two styles of hair on Kate Winslet to her awkward arm, it’s not looking super authentic.

Despite the interesting choice of poster, we’re excited for the remastered film in 3D that will be released in theatres February 10.