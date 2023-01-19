In news that will make your bank account sad, ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ has just surpassed ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in global earnings which makes it the sixth highest grossing movie OF ALL TIME!

James Cameron’s latest movie, probably inspired by Eiffel 65, has generated $1.928 Billion globally. That’s like… a lot of money.

What’s more crazy is experts are expecting it to hit the $2 BILLION mark which would make it Mr Cameron’s THIRD FILM TO DO SO.

If we made 3x multi-billion dollar movies, we’d retire to an island somewhere and drink mojitos for breakfast but hey, keep up the good work Jimmy.

Top Five Highest-Grossing Films in history:

1. Avatar ($2.9 Billion)

2. Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 Billion)

3. Titanic ($2.2 Billion)

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.069 Billion)

5. Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 Billion)