Australia’s sweetheart Dame Olivia Newton-John will be farewelled in a State Memorial Service this Sunday 26th February 2023.

The celebration of the acclaimed singer, actor and philanthropist’s life and legacy will be held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne and live streamed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj)

The service has been closely planned with representatives of Newton-Johns family, and will include special tributes from her friends and family, starting with a personal photo tribute from Dame Olivia’s family from 3.25 pm.

The photo tribute features images from Dame Olivia’s personal collection and is set to her music. It will be played while guests enter Hamer Hall, who will walk on a special orange carpet.

John Travolta and Paul Hogan are expected to join Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi and husband John Easterling along with extended friends and family at the event.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will lead the dignitaries and VIP guests.

Delta Goodrem, who played Olivia in the biopic of her life, will perform Olivia’s biggest hits.

Dame Olivia passed away on 8 August 2022 following her 30-year journey with breast cancer. She was 73.

Across a career spanning 6 decades, Dame Olivia released 28 studio albums and 6 live albums, won 4 Grammy awards, reached number one on the charts numerous times and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Flowers adorn Olivia Newton-John’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the day she died. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

How to watch the Service

The State Memorial Service will formally begin at 4 pm and run until 6pm AEDT. You can watch the livestream via:

Chanel 7 and 7plus from 3.30pm

Channel 9 and 9Now from 3.30pm

10 Play from 4pm

ABC News and Iview from 4pm

The Victorian Government website, with the recording available to watch until Sunday 5 March 2023.

How to make a tribute

People can also submit an online tribute on the Victorian Government website (scroll down to the bottom).

In lieu of flowers and at the request of Dame Olivia’s family, memorial tributes may be made in the form of contributions to the Wellness Programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.