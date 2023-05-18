Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is (we’re told) a pretty big deal. But it seems that not everyone in attendance at her shows consider themselves Swifties.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing a man Googling how long Swift’s concerts usually last and when it might wrap up. The clip was captured by a fellow concert-goer who joked, “Someone didn’t know what they were signing up for when they agreed to go to #tserastourphilly with their wife and daughter.”

@rmsieczk someone didnt know what they were signing up for when they agreed to go to #tserastourphilly with their wife and daughter ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Cue a flood of TikTok comments from Swifties all over. Some pointed out that it wasn’t a stand-alone case, “My favorite part of my show was the lady next to me playing candy crush the entire show”. While others pointed out the hypocrisy of angry fans bashing the man, with one saying “Not y’all blaming a random person going with their family instead of the thousands of Swifties going to more than 1 show”.

Another chimed in, “And yet, some of us couldn’t get tickets. I should volunteer as an Era’s tour sub. I’ll take kids, adults, whoever needs a plus one.”

The clip seems to have been filmed just as Taylor was calling out a security guard for interacting with a fan. While the man drew some flak for appearing uninterested in the performance, the TikToker who posted the video clarified that he was a dad accompanying his adult daughter, her husband, and his wife. As per the TikToker, everyone had fun, but the dad wasn’t quite prepared for the marathon that is a Taylor Swift concert.

And in the man’s defence, it is a long gig, packing in 44 songs and lasting a little over three hours. So, you know, if you’re going to be pulled along to a Taylor Swift concert, you might want to pack some extra distractions, three hours might be a battle.