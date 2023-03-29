One of the most powerful couples in rock history showed fans how it’s done at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Overnight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo helped honour this year’s Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, with a special cover of one of her earliest hits, ‘Just Like A Pill’ from her 2001 album Missundaztood.

Benatar rocked an on-brand leather jacket and sparkly pinstriped pants, and Giraldo looked dapper AF in a black suit while they rocked out.

It was clear P!NK was loving it – she could be seen grooving along from the audience!

Eventually, the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon walked through the crowd and joined everyone on the stage to sing a stunning duet with Kelly Clarkson.