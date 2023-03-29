One of the most powerful couples in rock history showed fans how it’s done at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Overnight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo helped honour this year’s Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, with a special cover of one of her earliest hits, ‘Just Like A Pill’ from her 2001 album Missundaztood.
Benatar rocked an on-brand leather jacket and sparkly pinstriped pants, and Giraldo looked dapper AF in a black suit while they rocked out.
It was clear P!NK was loving it – she could be seen grooving along from the audience!
View this post on Instagram
Eventually, the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon walked through the crowd and joined everyone on the stage to sing a stunning duet with Kelly Clarkson.