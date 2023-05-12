Rob Lowe, the American actor, producer, and director, recently celebrated 33 years of sobriety.

Lowe, who is known for his roles in The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and St. Elmo’s Fire, shared the news on his Instagram page by posting a photo of himself from the 80s when he was struggling with addiction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe)

In his post, Lowe acknowledged the challenges of overcoming addiction and the importance of taking things one day at a time. He also expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from his family, friends, and recovery community. Lowe has been open about his past struggles with addiction and has used his platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and addiction recovery.

Lowe’s post received an outpouring of support and congratulations from his fans and fellow celebrities. Many praised him for his courage and resilience in overcoming addiction and inspiring others to do the same. His message of hope and perseverance is a reminder that recovery is possible and that people don’t have to go through it alone.

Advertisement