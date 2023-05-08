Christina Applegate, has shared that she doesn’t plan on returning to acting on TV or in films after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Applegate opened up about the impact of the disease on her life and how it has affected her ability to work in the entertainment industry.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. It can cause problems with muscle control, vision, balance, feeling, and thinking. The symptoms of MS vary from person to person, with some experiencing only minor problems and others becoming severely disabled.

Applegate also reflected on her experience working on the Netflix series “Dead to Me” with co-star Linda Cardellini, which ended its third and final season in November 2022. She praised Cardellini’s talent as an actress and described the joy of working with someone who is equally skilled. However, she noted that she does not plan on returning to work on-camera in the future.

Applegate’s announcement has brought attention to multiple sclerosis and the challenges that people with the disease face. It also highlights the importance of taking care of one’s health and well-being, as well as supporting those who are living with chronic illnesses.