Netflix has shared some sneak peeks of the final season of The Crown, which features images of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/hputORVqGt — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 27, 2023

Ed McVey, a drama school graduate with London stage experience, plays Prince William in the later episodes of the season, while Meg Bellamy, aged 19, won the role of Kate Middleton by submitting an audition tape following a casting call on social media.

The new season will depict Prince William and Kate’s early relationship as university students, aiming to lead normal lives as they begin their studies.

The upcoming season of The Crown will also include a number of other famous figures, such as Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

While there is no official release date for the final episodes, they are expected to be released later this year. The show is written and created by Peter Morgan.

