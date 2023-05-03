The 2023 Met Gala was filled with incredible high-fashion looks, but the surprise breakout star of the show didn’t even get an invite before walking the red carpet: a cockroach.

The cockroach stole the show, even getting its moment in front of the cameras as it attempted to climb the stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio)

According to Entertainment Tonight, photographer Kevin Mazur snapped some photos of the bug scurrying along the carpet, with many cheering it on before their screams of delight turned into those of horror as Mazur tried to squash the critter.

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Undeterred, the cocky managed to escape its imminent demise… at least until a little while later when it was eventually stepped on.

The hilarious moment lit Twitter up, with many joking about asking what the cockroach was wearing or what is was going to do for the afterparty.

Variety even shared an in memoriam tweet, confirming the sad news that it had died. “It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP”

Here’s some of the best tweets about the gatecrasher, gone too soon.

A roach took over the #metgala red carpet and people went NUTS. Greatest almost gate crasher ever pic.twitter.com/NuVf5FNnFP — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 2, 2023

There was a roach on the MET gala carpet tonight. I want motivational speakers to flip that by tomorrow. You can go wherever you feel called to go! Don’t wait for the invite! Crawl before you walk! When it’s YOUR time, can’t nobody step on YOU. — Paula Anne🎙 (@misspauwrites) May 2, 2023

roach on his way to the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hScZpt8jM0 — ˗ˏˋuno´ˎ˗ (@steezyjules) May 2, 2023

rest in pieces met gala roach…we ain’t even find out who you were wearing pic.twitter.com/RumnasUuqu — court (@voidsinclair) May 2, 2023