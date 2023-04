Black Mirror fans, after four very long years, we finally have a teaser trailer and a rough air date for season 6.

Netflix dropped the clip overnight, which although doesn’t give much away regarding storylines, we do see Aaron Paul as possibly an astronaut, Josh Hartnett as a homely husband, and Annie Murphy as someone who crashes a wedding in a cheerleader uniform and a penis drawn on her forehead.

Black Mirror season 6 premieres this June.

Check out the teaser here: