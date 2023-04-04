If you loved the improvisation series Thank God You’re Here… it’s coming back!

TV Tonight has confirmed that a mysterious door appearing during the Australian Grand Prix, is the tease fans have been waiting for.

They also reported that casting for improv actors is already underway and it looks as though Celia Pacquola will pick up hosting duties.

From 2006 to 2009, comedy stars such as Tony Martin, Hamish Blake, Rebel Wilson, Julia Zemiro, Anh Do, Stephen Curry, Shaun Micallef, Glenn Robbins, Frank Woodley, and Adam Hills have walked through the blue door and greeted with the iconic “Thank God You’re Here” before stumbling their way through improvised scenes, trying to grasp what on earth is going on.